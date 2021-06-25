Odisha Class X Matric Results announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Friday announced the results of High School Certificate (HSC) 10th Board 2021, which recorded unprecedented results of 97.89% pass percentage. No exams were held this year due to Corona Pandemic.

The Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash has published the Odisha Matric results 2021 of HSC, State open school certificate and Madhyama examination 2021 at the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office in Cuttack.

The pass percentage in 2021 stands at 97.89%, a significant improvement from the last year which was 78.86%.

While 5,74,125 students appeared for the exams, 5,62,010 students (2,81,658 Girls and 2,80,352 boys) have passed the exam and 7703 studentd failed in the BSE Odisha Matric Exam.

This year 5945 schools have scored 100% results while no schools have registered nil results.

While, Schools have not given the marks of 2256 students, 4412 students were remain absent in schools.

Ex-regular pass percentage stands at 88%. Out of the total 5,74,125, 5,62,010 students have passed the Ex-regular Examination.

Students can check their results now on the official website of BSE at http://www.bseodisha.nic.in/ or http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/.

Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. Candidates will be available to see their scores on their mobile phone.

Number of students who passed with Grades:

A1 grade- 2656

A2 grade-22133

B1 grade-52301

B2 grade-94498

C grade-137047

D grade-151877

E grade-148720

Students dissatisfied with the result can appear in the physical examination which will be held after COVID situation improves. They can fill up forms for exams from July 5, 2021.