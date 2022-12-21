100-Word Edit: Covid Is Not Over Yet!

Whether Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding’s sensational Twitter thread or Government of India’s latest circular to the States, there are enough indications to believe that Covid is not over yet and may return to India.

Several countries including China, Japan, USA, South Korea and Brazil are witnessing the Covid surge. The latest variants may spread fast and wreak havoc, believe the experts.

Centre has already asked the States to ramp up genome sequencing. It’s high time we stay alert, take Covid precaution and save ourselves and our family members. There is nothing to panic, but following Covid appropriate behaviour holds the key.