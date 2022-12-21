3 Omicron Subvariant BF.7 Cases found in India; 1 from Odisha

TNI Bureau: Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, responsible for Covid surge in China have been detected in India so far.

Two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha. These variants were detected in October 2022.

In the covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with top officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country on Wednesday, the centre advised people to mask up in crowded areas.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sample Testing has commenced at all International Airports from today. However, there is no change in the guidelines for international air travel yet.

Earlier, the Centre had asked all States to ramp up genome sequencing of all positive samples.

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain BF.7, which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and might be attributed to a low level of immunity.