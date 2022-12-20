TNI News Headlines – December 20, 2022

⏺️ Mamita Meher murder case accused Gobinda Sahu’s wife lodges FIR at Kegaon Police Station alleging murder of her husband.

⏺️ Odisha DGP orders Crime Branch probe in to the suicide of Gobinda Sahu.

⏺️ Odisha Human Rights Commission takes suo motu cognizance of Gobinda Sahu death case.

⏺️ Gang involved in loot of passengers on ‘Mo Bus’ busted; Commissionerate Police arrested 7 members of the gang, recovered Rs 57,000 and 9 cell phones.

⏺️ Centre asks all States, UTs to increase genome sequencing of Covid-positive samples amid rise in cases in China, Japan, US: Official.

⏺️ India should keep close vigil on COVID situation: Top expert.

⏺️International Millet Year 2023: PM Narendra Modi attended a millet-exclusive lunch at the Parliament House.

⏺️ Bihar Police recovered 8,000 litres of liquor from a godown in Patna’s Paliganj.

⏺️ 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championships will be held from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi.