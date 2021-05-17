100-Word Edit: Covid Explosion in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar reported highest single day spike of 1353 new Covid cases on Sunday, triggering panic among the citizens. No lockdown or shutdown has helped the capital city, which is now one of the top red zones in the country.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid Cases @ Last 15 Days in Bhubaneswar stand at 1353, 1118, 988, 1109, 1294, 1196, 962, 1084, 1034, 1048, 1118, 1074, 1116, 823, 809. This is alarming!

While all parts in Odisha need attention, priority should be given to Bhubaneswar which needs the soothing balm more than any other areas in the State. This is the truth which we can’t ignore.