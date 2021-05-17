Veteran Odia Music Director Amarendra Mohanty succumbs to COVID-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
Veteran Odia Music Director Amarendra Mohanty succumbs to COVID-19
TNI Bureau:  Veteran Odia music director and singer Amarendra Mohanty succumbed to Covid 9 while undergoing treatment at SUM COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 63.

He was on a ventilator support for the last three days.

Mohanty has several bhajans and movie songs to his credit as both singer and composer.

He has composed songs for popular Odia movies such as Bhai Hela Bhagari, Magunira Shagada, Stree, Suna Panjuri, Vasudha, Singha Bahini, Pabitra BandhanSarpanch Babu and Kandhei Akhire Luha.

