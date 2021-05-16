Full List of High-Level Advisory Committee on Covid Management

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has decided to vaccinate the population within the age group of 18 years to 44 years free of cost.

In regard to this, Global Tender has been floated for procurement of required vaccines from the open market.

Odisha Government has also constituted a high-level advisory committee led by Dr K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to suggest ways to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the State. The committee will be responsible for suggesting measures in fight against Covid and mass vaccination drive.

The panel will be comprised of several senior doctors and scientists from across the Nation.

Here is the full list:

1. Dr. Srinath Reddy, Advisor, Health, Govt of Odisha

2. Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman Narayan Hrudayalaya Health Group, Bengaluru

3. Dr. Ramakanta Panda, Director Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai

4. Dr. Subrat Acharya, eminent gastroentrologist and President AIIMS Bhubaneswar

5. Dr. Lalit Kant, former Deputy Director-General, ICMR and eminent epidemiologist

6. Dr. Mrudula Phadke eminent Pediatrician and former vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences

7. Dr. CBK Mohanty, DMET, Government of Odisha

8. Prof. Dutteswar Hota, Principal and Dean, SCB Medical College

9. Prof. M R Pattnaik, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine, SCB Medical College

10. Prof. E.Venkat Rao, Professor Community Medicine, SUM Hospital

11. Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director RMRC, Bhubaneswar

12. Dr. Ajoy Parida, Director, ILS, Bhubaneswar