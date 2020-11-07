100-Word Edit: Covid-19 Surge in Delhi

In the last 10 days, Delhi has recorded 5000+ daily Covid-19 cases at least 9 times. For the last 3 days, the cases have gone beyond the 6,000 mark. And, on November 6, the Covid-19 daily cases in the National Capital breached the 7000 mark for the first time.

The 3rd wave of Coronavirus has commenced in Delhi. And, this wave is turning worse with every passing day.

As Delhi opened up and people hardly bothered to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, things went from bad to worse. Air pollution added to woes of Delhi. Buck stops with the people now.