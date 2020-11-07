TNI Morning News Headlines – November 7, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Centre implement One Rank One Pension (OROP); Rs. 42740 crore disbursed to 20,60,220 defence forces pensioners, Odisha gets Rs 137 crore.

👉 Interim relief for Baijayant Panda and his wife and OTV’s MD Jagi Mangat Panda in the Sarua land scam case; Orissa High Court directs not to arrest the couple till November 12.

👉 Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash directs the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to withdraw the notification for form fill-up of Matric Examination.

👉 All schools in Odisha to remain closed till December 31.

👉 Bollywood filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan dies of Covid-19.

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1372 Covid-19 cases including 796 quarantine and 576 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 300140 including 285174 recoveries & 13503 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 145 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (121), Nuapada (108) and Sundargarh (96).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Khordha and 2 each from Bargarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur. Toll mounts to 1410.

👉 Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch along with Balasore Police seize over 1 Kg Brown Sugar worth over Rs 1 crore, 3 drug Peddlers arrested.

👉 A Journalist of a web news channel arrested for threatening a Jogan Sahayika and her husband in Jharsuguda.

India News

👉 Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha takes oath as Chief Information Commissioner. President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office.

👉 India’s candidate Vidisha Maitra has been elected to UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions or ACABQ.

👉 India reports 50,357 new COVID-19 cases & 577 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 84,62,081 including 5,16,632 active cases, 78,19,887 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,25,562 deaths.

👉 Total 11,65,42,304 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 6th November. Of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Bihar Elections 2020: 8.1% voter turnout recorded till 10 am in the third phase of Polling. 1204 candidates in fray for 78 Assembly seats.

👉 Countdown for the launch of PSLVC49/EOS01 mission commenced today at 1302 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch of #PSLVC49/#EOS01 scheduled at 3:02 PM today: ISRO.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale strikes near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

👉 Drugs case: Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty files fresh bail application in Special NDPS Court.

World News

👉 US Election 2020: Joe Biden continues to lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.