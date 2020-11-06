IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad win; RCB Eliminated

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capital in the Virtual Semifinal.

By Sagar Satapathy
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Eliminator
135

TNI Bureau: The Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to stay alive in IPL 2020. RCB has been eliminated with this loss.

SRH will now take on Delhi Capitals and winner of rhe match will meet Mumbai Indians in the Final.

Related Posts

Schools in Odisha to remain closed till December 31, 2020

Manoranjan Sarangi resigns as CFO of OTV

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Scores:

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/7 in 20 overs (Finch 32, AB de Villiers 56; Holder 3/25, Natarajan 2/33).
.
➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad 132/4 in 29.4 overs (Manish Pandey 24, Williamson 50*, Holder 24*; Siraj 2/28).

➡️ Player of the Match – Kane Williamson.

Sagar Satapathy 473 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.