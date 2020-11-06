IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad win; RCB Eliminated

TNI Bureau: The Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to stay alive in IPL 2020. RCB has been eliminated with this loss.

SRH will now take on Delhi Capitals and winner of rhe match will meet Mumbai Indians in the Final.

Scores:

➡️ Royal Challengers Bangalore 131/7 in 20 overs (Finch 32, AB de Villiers 56; Holder 3/25, Natarajan 2/33).

.

➡️ Sunrisers Hyderabad 132/4 in 29.4 overs (Manish Pandey 24, Williamson 50*, Holder 24*; Siraj 2/28).

➡️ Player of the Match – Kane Williamson.