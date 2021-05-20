100-Word Edit: Cops must exercise Restraint in Covid Era

Some Home Guards in Puri assaulting the vegetable vendors and a journalist, has triggered a massive outrage forcing the DGP to step in. But, the entire incident showed the highhandedness of some policemen that trivialise their significant contribution to the society in Covid Era.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several policemen have lost their lives on the line of duty while thousands got infected with Covid ever since the pandemic broke out. The cops do everything possible to keep the common people safe and secure. But, such incidents in Covid Era may lead to widespread protests and revolt. Restraint is the need of the hour.