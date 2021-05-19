TNI Evening News Headlines – May 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 925 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 137 Quarantine cases and 788 local contact cases.

➡️ 10036 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 546631.

➡️ Orissa High Court to remain closed for 8 Days May 20 to 27 in wake of surge in Covid-19 cases.

➡️ COVID19 Vaccination In Private Hospitals Only Through CoWIN, No Offline Services: Odisha Govt

➡️ Odisha special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena holds pre-cyclone meeting with NDRF, ODRAF, Odisha Police & Fire Services Dept over possible cyclone in Bay of Bengal.

➡️ Engineering student died after falling into an abandoned well while evading police patrolling team.

➡️ Odisha Health Fepartment says NOtp Drive-in Covid vaccination & doorstep vaccination.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2021: 6 more Puri servitors infected with COVID19; so far 186 servitors in Puri infected with COVID.

India News

➡️ Barge P305: Indian Navy continues search operation for missing Crew Members; Indian Navy has confirmed 26 deaths so far. 186 survivors rescued.

➡️ Government of India increases the subsidy for DAP fertiliser from Rs. 500 per bag to Rs.1200 per bag, which is an increase of 140%.

➡️ Farmers to get DAP fertiliser at old rate of Rs 1,200 per bag despite global price rise.

➡️ 45 die in 12 districts as cyclone Tauktae ravages Gujarat.

➡️ PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of Cyclone Tauktae affected areas in Gujarat; announces financial assistance of Rs.1,000 Cr for the State.

➡️ Vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovering from Covid.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 34,875 new COVID19 cases and Maharashtra reports 34,031 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 100%.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government procures 1 lakh doses of #Covishield vaccine, likely to launch vaccination for the 18+ age group tomorrow.

➡️ CBI files petition before Calcutta High Court seeking transfer of the Narada Scam Case outside Bengal.

➡️ Telangana Government has floated a global e-tender for procurement of ten million doses of vaccine for COVID19 within a period of six months. A pre-bid meeting via Google Meet will be held at 6 pm on May 26.

➡️ 16-Years old Prathamesh Jaju shot around 50,000 pictures and stitched them together to get the clearest and sharpest image of the moon.

➡️ Covid cases in Indian Army showing downtrend after initial surge: Gen MM Naravane.

➡️ Rajasthan Government declares Black Fungus an epidemic.

➡️ Sports Ministry approaches UK Government to allow Sania Mirza’s 2-year-son to accompany her ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

World News

➡️ 80 million COVID-19 vaccines to be shared across world, no decision on allocations as yet, says US official.

➡️ Israel-Palestine: US blocks UN statement for third time in a week.

➡️ Injuries reported as 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal.