TNI Morning News Headlines – May 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 11498 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 633302, including 106812 active cases and 546631 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports a maximum 1,497 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1107), Angul (867) and Sundargarh (703).

➡️ 25 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 each from Khordha and Kalahandi, 3 from Angul, 2 each from Angul, Rayagada and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,403.

➡️ A total of 60,510 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

➡️ Assaults on Fruit Seller, Shopkeepers in Puri: Odisha DGP directs Puri SP to personally investigate into the case & furnish report to the police headquarters.

➡️ Hatia-Rourkela Train meets accident, 84 passengers onboard unhurt.

➡️ Murder accused who had escaped from Koraput Circle Jail last night captured by prison staff near a tea stall at Mastipur chhak.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 2,76,070 new COVID 19 cases, 3,69,077 recoveries and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,57,72,400 including 31,29,878 active cases, 2,23,55,440 cured cases & 2,87,122 deaths.

➡️ Total of 18,70,09,792 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 32,23,56,187 samples tested for COVID19 up to 19th May 2021. Of these, 20,55,010 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ So far 186 people have been rescued, 37 bodies recovered in four days after Cyclone sank Barge off Mumbai. 38 ONGC workers are still missing.

➡️ Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to COVID 19.

➡️ Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approves COVID-19 Home Testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and issued advisory in this regard.

➡️ PM Modi will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 States-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh today.

➡️ An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale strikes 94km northwest of Kathmandu, Nepal at 22:24 hours today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Telangana Government declares fungal infection ‘Mucormycosis’ as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh: People of Malana claim zero COVID-19 case in village due to self-imposed restrictions.

➡️ Sensex rises 167 points, currently at 50,070; Nifty at 15,062.

World News

➡️ Indian-Origin Chemist Shankar Balasubramanian among Tech ‘Nobel’ Prize Winners for revolutionary DNA Technique.

➡️ American civil rights activist Rev Jesse Jackson Sr urge President Joe Biden to rollout 60 million vaccine doses to India.

➡️ Facebook set up a 24-7 “special operations center” to respond to content posted on its platform about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

➡️ US Warship Again Sails Through Sensitive Taiwan Strait

➡️ Oil Refiners Set To Curb Spot Buying To Make Room For Iranian Oil.

➡️ Biden administration removes Trump-era H-1B rule vacated by court

➡️ China removes pillars demarcating border alongside of its neighbouring country Nepal.

➡️ Taiwan emerges as the happiest place to work as per expats.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 164.6 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.41 Million.