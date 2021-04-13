100-Word Edit: Congregation of 35 Lakh People during Pandemic!

35 Lakh People gathered at Haridwar Kumbh Mela

By Sagar Satapathy
Kumbh Mela 2021
On a day when India reported the largest single day spike in Covid cases with 168,912 infections, 35 lakh people congregated at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to take Shahi Snan on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.

All Covid-19 guidelines were flouted, masks were off. No social distancing norms were followed. Many Sadhus were found Covid positive. The Uttarakhand Government and Administration expressed their helplessness in controlling the situation.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Punjab are witnessing a surge in Covid cases. Kumbh Mela 2021 may aggravate the situation further. Life is more important than religious practice. But, who cares?

