Odisha Corona Updates – April 13, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1784 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 353086.

Of the 1784 new cases, 1035 have been reported from quarantine centres while 749 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Nuapada reported the highest of 303 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 10503 active cases and 340600 cured/discharged in the State.

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported today one each from Bhadrak and Bolangir. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,930.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 1741

➡️ New Cases: Nuapada: 303, Sundargarh: 241, Khordha: 201, Sambalpur: 114, Balangir: 91, Bargarh: 87, Ganjam: 80, Balasore: 72, Kalahandi: 68, Nawarangpur: 67, Cuttack: 59, Keonjhar: 54, Puri: 53, Jajpur: 33, Bhadrak: 30, Mayurbhanj: 27, Rayagada: 25, Angul: 20, Kendrapada: 18, Gajapati: 16, Nayagarh: 14, Kandhamal: 13, Deogarh: 12, Koraput: 10, Jharsuguda: 10, Jagatsinghpur: 7, Sonepur: 6, Boudh: 4, Dhenkanal: 2, Malkangiri: 1

➡️ State Pool: 46

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9428469

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 353086 (Active Cases: 10503, Recovered: 340600, COVID Deaths: 1,930)