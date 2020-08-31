100-Word-Edit: China provokes again

Some sane voices in media as well as Experts had warned of the Chinese build-up in Pangong Tso Lake area when the military stand-off occurred in Galwan Valley. But, it was played down.

The worst fears came true now with the Chinese PLA trying to alter the status quo with a fresh incursion bid on the intervening night of August 29-30, which was foiled.

China is known for deceitful conduct and back-stabbing. They keep going back on their promises. While Indian Army is capable to thwart any attempt of incursion, the Government must take an aggressive stand on this issue.