BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray tests positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: BJD MLA from Chandabali Constituency, Dr. Byomakesh Ray has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Facebook Page.

The MLA has requested all those who have come in close contact with him, to be cautious and isolate themselves.

Earlier, Senior BJD MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra had tested positive for Coronavirus yesterday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.