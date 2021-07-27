100-Word Edit: Changing CMs in 2 States within a Month

After the West Bengal debacle, things don’t seem to be going well for the BJP. Although there is no media debate on this, it’s not a healthy sign for the party to change Chief Ministers in two States within a month.

First, they could not get their CM in Uttarakhand elected to the Assembly within 6 months and had to choose another one – a sitting MLA.

Now, they have been forced to drop BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM – a move that could have serious ramifications for the saffron party in future.

The party is in serious trouble in both States.