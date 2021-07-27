TNI Morning News Headlines – July 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1629 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 939 quarantine and 690 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 532 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (160), Balasore (93), Jajpur (84), Bhadrak (76).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 60 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Sundargarh (14), Khordha (8), Cuttack (6), Angul (6), Keonjhar (5), Puri (5), Sambalpur (4), Boudh (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,634.

➡️ As many as 62,686 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates SUJAL Drink From Tap Mission in Puri under the transformative 5T framework.

➡️ 3 journalists of a web channel arrested for extorting money from truck driver near Jaraka in Jajpur district.

➡️ Low Pressure Area forms over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood; IMD forecasts rainfall in Odisha till July 30.

India News

➡️ India reports 29,689 new COVID 19 cases, 42,363 recoveries and 415 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,98,100, recoveries at 3,06,21,469 & death toll rises to 4,21,382.

➡️ 44,19,12,395 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ More than 44.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered cumulatively, with 66 lakh doses inoculated yesterday: Ministry of Health.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive in New Delhi today on a two-day official visit to India.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: India outclass Spain 3-0 in men’s hockey.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain beats Nadine Apetz of Germany in women’s Welterweight (64-69kg) Round of 16 to qualify for quarterfinals.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal loses to China’s Ma Long in men’s singles Round 3 match.

➡️ 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, Stage 1: India’s Manu Bhaker/Saurabh Chaudhary qualify for Stage 2, Yashaswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma out.

World News

➡️ Vijay Mallya declared ‘Bankrupt’ by UK Court.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 195 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.15 Million.

➡️ China, Pak to launch offensive in Afghanistan to drive out terrorists.

➡️ China’s heaviest rainfall in a 1000 years, resulting in devastating floods.

➡️ Pakistan police rescue Hindu woman who was forcibly converted, married to Muslim man.

➡️ Shanghai cancels flights as Typhoon In-Fa lashes eastern China.