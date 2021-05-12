100-Word Edit: Change Lockdown/Shutdown Strategy

The existing Lockdown & Shutdown schedule in Odisha may not help fight the menace of Coronavirus and ensure better crowd management with adherence to Covid Guidelines.

During the Lockdown, essentials shops should be allowed to open from 6 AM till 10 AM instead of the existing schedule of 6 AM – 12 PM. It should be followed every day, including the Weekends.

The Weekend Shutdown aggravates the situation further, as Friday and Monday witness heavy rush leading to violation of Covid norms, increasing rate of infection and putting lives at risk.

Hope we take right decisions at the right moment.