TNI Evening News Headlines – May 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Rourkela: Senior Video Journalist Sumant Mohanty succumbs to COVID-19. He was 50.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan requests Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for formulation of Covid Crisis Management Committees in village and ward levels to tackle the surge in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha proposes 40 PSA oxygen plants one each in all district headquarters hospitals and medical colleges.

➡️ Cyclone over Arabian Sea not to impact Odisha: IMD.

➡️ Installation of a liquid medical oxygen plant has started at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

➡️ Eid Al Fitr to be observed on May 14 in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1,294 COVID positive cases & 803 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1,131 local contact cases and 163 quarantine cases.

➡️ 8547 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 473680.

➡️ Deadline for admission in schools, textbook distribution extended to June 30, 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ Anjana Mishra gangrape case: CBI submits supplementary chargesheet in the court.

➡️ Pangolin rescued from poacher in Mayurbhanj undergoes COVID19 test in Odisha after the accused had tested positive for COVID.

India News

➡️ WHO hasn’t associated ‘Indian variant’ term with B.1.617 Covid strain, clarified Health Ministry.

➡️ Covaxin gets approval for phase 2/3 trials on 2-18 year-olds Kids.

➡️ 111 COVID survivors are undergoing treatment for fungal infection mucormycosis in Mumbai hospitals: BMC.

➡️ PM CARES Fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by DRDO at a cost of Rs 322.5 Cr.

➡️ Leaders of 12 opposition parties write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put across nine demands including a free Covid19 vaccination campaign.

➡️ 13 States account for over 82% of active cases.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 46,781 new COVID19 cases, Karnataka records 39,998 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 30,355 new cases, Andhra Pradesh 21,452 and West Bengal 20,377 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 100 Oxygen Express trains have completed their life-saving journey so far, delivering nearly 6,260 MT Oxygen.

➡️ The current production capacity of Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-Aug 2021. It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by Sep 2021.

➡️ Maharashtra Government extends Lockdown till May 31, 2021.

➡️ Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud tests coronavirus positive.

➡️ Lion in Jaipur zoo tests coronavirus positive: Indian Veterinary Research Institute official

➡️ Allahabad High Court asks UP Govt to respond to allegations of mismanagement in availability of oxygen, beds & medicines.

World News

➡️ Israel-Palestinian clashes kill 56.

➡️ Bangladesh gets 5,00,000 chinese COVID-19 vaccine doses as Gift.

➡️ Covid-19: Maldives tightens curfew, bans India tourists.

➡️ Children and teacher among 9 killed in Russia School Shooting.