CM Naveen reviews Odisha-Mo Parivar Activities

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the activities of social service organisation Odisha-Mo Parivar yesterday. OMP Convenor Arup Patnaik, Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Mahakalpada MLA and OMP Co-Convenor Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Chandbali MLA Bymokesh Ray and Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy were present at the meeting.

CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed several welfare work being carried out by Odisha-Mo Parivar, including Jiban Bindu blood donation drive, Covid Cremation Help Desk etc. He directed to prepare a list of blood donors and asked Odisha-Mo Parivar to assist the people suffering from Thalasemia and other diseases and speed up the plasma collection drive.

Convenor Arup Patnaik gave a detailed report on the work conducted by the Odisha-Mo Parivar till date. Senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayal also provided information on various activities related to Odisha-Mo Parivar.

CM Naveen Patnaik expressed satisfaction on the work done by Odisha-Mo Parivar so far and appealed everyone to step up the efforts to assist more and more people in view of prevailing Corona Pandemic situation.