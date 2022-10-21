100-Word Edit: Bobby Das – The OCA Boss

Jajpur MLA and BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das took a giant leap by becoming the President of the prestigious Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) unopposed.
Bobby’s entry into OCA, marks a new era in Odisha cricket, which needs drastic changes. With Odisha being developed as a Sports Hub, thanks to efforts of CM Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and others, Pranab Prakash Das is certainly going to play a key role in developing the Cricket Infrastructure as well as the system.
When it comes to Cricket, Team Naveen has bigger plans, which will be known in the coming days.
