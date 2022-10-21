Impact of Cyclonic Storm on Odisha; Know Details

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Met Centre confirmed on Friday that a low-pressure area has formed over the Andaman Sea on Thursday and will intensify into a depression by Saturday and subsequently a cyclone by Monday.

Under its influence, the coastal and interior Odisha will witness moderate to heavy rain from Monday.

SRC Pradeep Jena has urged media not to air any sensationalise report relating to Cyclone Sitrang.

Impact of Cyclonic Storm on Odisha:

🔴 The low pressure will turn into a deep depression on October 23. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengaql and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal by October 24.

🔴 The Cyclonic Storm may move towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25, skirting Odisha coast.

🔴 No landfall in Odisha, but Coastal Odisha may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25.

The News Insight

🔴 Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack districts.

🔴 Heavy Rainfall likely in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Khordha, Puri and Ganjam districts.

🔴 Wind speed of 45-55 kmph along and off the Odisha coast on October 24; 45-55 kmph gusting up to 70 kmph on October 25.