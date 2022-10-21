Young Boy gets to Walk with a Smile; thanks Odisha-Mo Parivar

Insight Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar continues to stand with the people through thick and thin.

Under the aegis of Odisha Mo Parivar, prosthetic leg was provided to Bhargab Bhusagar (16) a student from Kuliunda, in the Attabira Block of Bargarh district, who has been physically handicapped since childhood.

As his right leg is short, he was walking only on one leg. He had completed his study with this hardship.

Even though he wanted to pursue higher study, he could not muster courage to do that.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After this news was circulated in the area, Health Adviser (Odisha-Mo Parivar) Satyajit Dash came to know about it.

Determined to help Bhargab, Satyajit Dash escalated the matter.

Upon getting the information, Odisha-Mo Parivar advised Bhargab to go to the Regional Centre For Disability Rehabilitation, Sambalpur where Odisha-Mo Parivar facilitated the process of providing an artificial limb to him.

When he was presented with the artificial leg, #OdishaMoParivar helpdesk associate Direndra Suna was present.

After getting to walk with the help of the prosthetics, Bhargab was ecstatic and said he can move out proudly. He thanked CM Naveen Patnaik and Odisha-Mo Parivar.