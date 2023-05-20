100-Word Edit: BJP’s Public Outreach Plan for Odisha

‘United We Stand, Divided We Fall’ – this is the mantra BJP’s top strategist Sunil Bansal has given to party leaders in Odisha. The blueprint has been prepared in Delhi and will be implemented in Odisha.

The strategy is to reach out to one crore families in Odisha with a clear vision and alternative plan. Bansal believes the party still has enough time and it’s not too late.

The warring BJP leaders have been brought aboard with a clear warning – its time to fight unitedly – make or break. Sunil Bansal is working on the mission of BJD-mukt Odisha.