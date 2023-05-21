Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express suffers Partial Damage

TNI Bureau: The Puri-Howrah Vande Express suffered partial damage due to Nor’Wester wind and lightning. The incident occurred near Baitarani Road station in Jajpur. The train came to halt at around 4:35 PM and may resume its journey at around 7:30 PM.

Windshield of the train was damaged by a tree uprooted in nor’wester rain and lightning, it’s reported. An overhead wire snapped due to the uprooted tree, leading to disruption. The wire caused partial damage to the windshield.

There is a technical fault in the engine, if we believe the sources. If things don’t get sorted out, another diesel engine may be deployed to take the train out of the damaged route.

All passengers are safe.