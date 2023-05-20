TNI Evening News Headlines – May 20, 2023

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal for setting up of a permanent Police Recruitment Board in Odisha.

➡️ Cabinet Reshuffle likely in Odisha on May 22.

➡️ ASO recruitment 2023: Selected ASO candidates allege injustice, stage dharna at Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) office in Cuttack.

➡️ G7 agrees to short-term gas investments amidst Russia Ukraine War.

➡️ Siddaramaiah sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka; D K Shivakumar sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

➡️ Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah issues order to implement Anna Bhagya Yojana which provides 10 kg of rice per person per month to BPL families free of cost.

➡️ Teacher recruitment scam: CBI grills Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours.

➡️ India set to host QUAD Summit 2024: PM Modi announces in Hiroshima.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.