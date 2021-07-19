100-Word Edit: BJP needs to act as a Team in Odisha

Who is the undisputed leader of BJD? No prize for guessing. It’s Naveen Patnaik and the entire party functions as a family under his leadership.

Who is the leader of BJP in Odisha? Dharmendra Pradhan? Aparajita Sarangi? Pratap Sarangi? Jay Panda? Sambit Patra? Suresh Pujari? Nobody knows the answer.

Despite having a tall leader like Modi at Centre, BJP remains a completely divided house in Odisha with no patch up in sight. If leaders don’t unite here, future of BJP will remain bleak.

Putting their personal ego and arrogance behind, the BJP leaders must work as a family to succeed.