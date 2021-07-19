100-Word Edit: BJP needs to act as a Team in Odisha

While BJD works as a Family in Odisha, BJP works as a Divided House.

By Sagar Satapathy
Odisha BJP Divided House
181

Who is the undisputed leader of BJD? No prize for guessing. It’s Naveen Patnaik and the entire party functions as a family under his leadership.

Who is the leader of BJP in Odisha? Dharmendra Pradhan? Aparajita Sarangi? Pratap Sarangi? Jay Panda? Sambit Patra? Suresh Pujari? Nobody knows the answer.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Why Jay Panda can’t be stopped for…

100-Word Edit: Advantage Ashwini Vaishnaw

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Despite having a tall leader like Modi at Centre, BJP remains a completely divided house in Odisha with no patch up in sight. If leaders don’t unite here, future of BJP will remain bleak.

Putting their personal ego and arrogance behind, the BJP leaders must work as a family to succeed.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.