TNI Morning News Headlines – July 19, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 19, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Kapil Sharma confirms return of The Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1648 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 955 quarantine and 693 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 335 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (230), Jajpur (113) and Jagatsinghpur (112).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 58 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (19), Bargarh (7), Ganjam (5), Balangir (4), Balasore (3), Cuttack (3), Puri (3), Sambalpur (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,116.

➡️ As many as 69812 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Vaccination drive for Pregnant Woman in Bhubaneswar to begin from July 21.

➡️ Bus service resumes in Odisha today.

➡️ ‘Mo Bus’ to ply on 16 different routes from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,164 new COVID 19 cases, 38,660 recoveries and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,11,44,229 including 4,21,665 active cases, 3,03,08,456 cured cases & 4,14,108 deaths.

➡️ A total of 44,54,22,256 samples have been tested up to July 18. Of which, 14,63,593 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 40,64,81,493 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.32%. India’s Cumulative Recoveries exceeds 3.03 Cr (3,03,08,456).

➡️ Monsoon session of Parliament begins today.

➡️ Top LeT Commander Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram among 2 Terrorists killed in Shopian Encounter.

➡️ Maharashtra: 8 dead as car falls into gorge in Nandurbar district.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government made RT-PCR report mandatory for those coming to the State.

➡️ Delhi: TMC MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against rise in price of fuel and LPG.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.

➡️ Supreme Court is likely to hear the application today along with Kanwar Yatra matter.

➡️ Kapil Sharma confirms return of The Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda.

➡️ 1st ODI: India Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets.

➡️ Sensex tanks 515.54 pts to 52,624.52 in opening session; Nifty declines 146.75 pts to 15,776.65.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 190 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.08 Million.

➡️ Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in Nepal Parliament.

➡️ Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan after kidnapping of envoy’s daughter.

➡️ COVID-19 Restrictions lifted in England, Scientists warn of surge in cases.

