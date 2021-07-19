TNI Morning News Headlines – July 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1648 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 955 quarantine and 693 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 335 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (230), Jajpur (113) and Jagatsinghpur (112).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 58 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (19), Bargarh (7), Ganjam (5), Balangir (4), Balasore (3), Cuttack (3), Puri (3), Sambalpur (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,116.

➡️ As many as 69812 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Vaccination drive for Pregnant Woman in Bhubaneswar to begin from July 21.

➡️ Bus service resumes in Odisha today.

➡️ ‘Mo Bus’ to ply on 16 different routes from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,164 new COVID 19 cases, 38,660 recoveries and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,11,44,229 including 4,21,665 active cases, 3,03,08,456 cured cases & 4,14,108 deaths.

➡️ A total of 44,54,22,256 samples have been tested up to July 18. Of which, 14,63,593 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 40,64,81,493 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ India’s recovery rate increases to 97.32%. India’s Cumulative Recoveries exceeds 3.03 Cr (3,03,08,456).

➡️ Monsoon session of Parliament begins today.

➡️ Top LeT Commander Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram among 2 Terrorists killed in Shopian Encounter.

➡️ Maharashtra: 8 dead as car falls into gorge in Nandurbar district.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government made RT-PCR report mandatory for those coming to the State.

➡️ Delhi: TMC MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against rise in price of fuel and LPG.

➡️ Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.

➡️ Supreme Court is likely to hear the application today along with Kanwar Yatra matter.

➡️ Kapil Sharma confirms return of The Kapil Sharma Show with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda.

➡️ 1st ODI: India Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets.

➡️ Sensex tanks 515.54 pts to 52,624.52 in opening session; Nifty declines 146.75 pts to 15,776.65.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 190 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.08 Million.

➡️ Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in Nepal Parliament.

➡️ Afghanistan recalls diplomats from Pakistan after kidnapping of envoy’s daughter.

➡️ COVID-19 Restrictions lifted in England, Scientists warn of surge in cases.