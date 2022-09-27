100-Word Edit: BJP, BJD gear up for Sept 29 Show

September 29 is going to be one of most important days in Odisha’s political history as both BJP and BJD are going to sound the poll bugle for 2024.

While BJP’s National President JP Nadda will be in Odisha on September 29 to rejuvenate the leaders and karyakartas, BJD has decided to hold a convention of office-bearers of its Youth, Women and Student wings and PRIs on the same day.

While BJP will hold a grand meeting at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, BJD has chosen the Baramunda Ground. Will Odisha watch a real battle between these parties? Let’s wait and watch.