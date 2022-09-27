Ukraine releases Picture of Russian Atrocities

TNI Bureau: Russia and Ukraine both countries also displayed a sense of hope by exchanging their prisoners of war (POW). But, now Ukraine is accusing Russia of not adhering to Geneva conventions and continuing the legacy of Nazism as it released a picture of a Ukrainian soldier before and after he was captured by Russia.

Mykhailo Dianov, the Ukrainian soldier looks very weak in the picture released by the Defense of Ukraine on the social media platform Twitter. The official Twitter page of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine uploaded both his pictures to display the underlying comparison.

“Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived russian captivity. This is how russia “adheres” to the Geneva Conventions. This is how russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism,” tweeted Defense of Ukraine.

Notably, Ukraine accused Russia of not adhering to the Geneva Convention established in the aftermath of the Second World War in 1949.