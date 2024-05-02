Central BJP Leaders move ECI against Sujata Pandian

TNI Bureau: Trouble mounted for Mission Shakti Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sujata Pandian as a group of Central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against her.

In their memorandum to the ECI, the BJP leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Om Pathak alleged Sujata Pandian of misusing authority, government machinery and manpower for electoral gains of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha.

The delegation also demanded the removal of Sujata from the post of Mission Shakti Commissioner-cum-Secretary and not assign her any public dealing duty to her till the elections are over. “With a view to preserve the unbiased and unblemished reputation of ECI, it would be in the fitness of things to relieve Smt. Sujata R. Karthikeyan, IAS from the post of Mission Shakti Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha and not assigned any public dealing duty till the conclusion of impending Parliamentary and Assembly Election in the State of Odisha,” read the memorandum.

