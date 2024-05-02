BJP will win 16 Lok Sabha Seats in Odisha: Amit Shah

TNI Bureau: Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win as many as 16 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

In an interview with News 18, Shah said that BJP had won 8 MP seats in 2019 mostly from the Western Odisha. However, the people of the State will bless the saffron party this time and BJP will win 16 MP seats this time.

The Union Home Minister also raised the issue of Odia Asmita saying that the language, culture and self-respect of the people of Odisha have been harmed today. But, BJP has always believed that the language and culture of any state should remain intact.

He further alleged that Odisha is lagging behind in terms of development. The resources available in the state are not being properly used, but we will make use of them and make Odisha a developed State in the country, which is why BJP has decided to fight the election alone.

Shah hoped that under the leadership of prime minister Modi, the people of Odisha will immensely bless the BJP in the upcoming election.