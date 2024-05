BJP fields Dr. Purna Mohapatra from Barabati-Cuttack

TNI Bureau: The Bhartiya Janata Party on Thursday released list of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Odisha.

The saffron party has fielded Dr. Purnachandra Mohapatra from the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat, while Dr. Shambhunath Rout has been named as the party candidate for the Ghasipura seat.

List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Ghasipura: Dr. Shambhunath Rout

2. Bhograi: Ashish Patra

3. Bhandaripokhari: Sudhanshu Nayak

4. Bari: Umesh Chandra Jena

5. Barabati-Cuttack: Dr. Purnachandra Mohapatra

6. Begunia: Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli