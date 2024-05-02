BJD announces Final List of Candidates; Pranab Das’ Mother from Korei

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday released the final list of 3 Assembly candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Biju Janata Dal fielded Sandhyarani Das, the mother of BJD’s organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das from Korei Assembly segment.

The BJD also changed the candidate in Deogarh Assembly seat. Romanch Ranjan Biswal has replaced Arundhati Devi, the wife of BJP’s Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Dev.

8th List of Assembly Candidates:

1. Khandapada: Sabitri Pradhan

2. Nilagiri: Sukanta Nayak

3. Korei: Sandhyarani Das