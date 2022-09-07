100-Word Edit: BJD Youth Brigade Takes Charge

By Sagar Satapathy
BJD Youth Odisha Naveen Patnaik
It was not just a rally. It did not have the people from slums or labour class. The congregation was full of BJD’s youth brigade, who showed their strength in the run up to 2024 elections.

BJD Youth Workers from various districts under the leadership of their senior leaders came all the way to Bhubaneswar to greet their beloved leader Naveen Patnaik who returned home with an award.

The importance of the award or credibility of the organisation that bestowed the honour, remains immaterial as the real objective of galvanising the youth power and testing their strength, has been fulfilled.

