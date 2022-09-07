Delhi Govt bans Firecrackers till January 1, 2023

TNI Bureau: The Delhi government has banned the use of firecrackers until January 1, 2023, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai on September 7. Firecracker production, storage, sale, and use will be prohibited until January 1, 2023.

He also stated that online sales and deliveries of firecrackers in the national capital will be prohibited this year.

He also stated that an action plan will be created in collaboration with the Delhi Police, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Revenue Department to ensure that the ban is rigorously enforced.

“In order to save people from the dangers of pollution in Delhi, like last year, the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned, so that people’s lives can be saved,” Rai wrote on his official Twitter account.

“This time there will also be a ban on online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, DPCC and Revenue Department for strict enforcement of the ban.”

“Last year, on September 15, 2021, the Delhi government banned the storage, sale, and use of firecrackers during Diwali due to the city’s severe pollution levels.”

“Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital over the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban on storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers is being imposed in Delhi this time, just like last year,” CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.