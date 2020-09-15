100-Word Edit: ‘Bindas Bol’ restrained by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court finally stepped in to prevent any communal disturbances in the country. In the name of ‘Bindas Bol’, you can’t spew venom against a particular community using media platform.

The apex court not only restrained Sudarshan News from holding the “UPSC Jihad Show” that sought to vilify Muslims, but also castigated the channel in strong words.

“This is so insidious. Can this be tolerated in a free society,” a valid question asked by Justice Chandrachud.

The apex court also expressed concerns over the way debates are being held on TV channels these days. These issues need urgent attention.