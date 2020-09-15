Odisha records 3714 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 744 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3714 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 125738.

A record number of 744 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed byBargarh (397), Cuttack (375), Jajapur (242), Puri (201) and Mayurbhanj (152).

While Odisha has so far reported 158650 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 35928.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 15

➡️3382 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on September 15.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 125738.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (744), Bargarh (397), Cuttack (375), Jajapur (242), Puri (201), Mayurbhanj (152), Jharsuguda (117), Balesore (117), Koraput (115), Kandhamal (100), Jagatsinghpur (93), Ganjam (92), Kendrapara (88), Sonepur (84), Sundargarh (84), Bolangir (75), Anugul (72), Sambalpur (71), Nayagarh (70), Keonjhar (60), Nabarangpur (59), Nuapada (53), Kalahandi (48), Deogarh (43), Gajapati (38), Bhadrak (34), Dhenkanal (34), Malkangiri (22), Boudh (19) and Rayagada (17).