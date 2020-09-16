India COVID-19 Updates – September 16, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 90,123 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 15, taking the tally to 50,20,359.

At least 82,961 people have recovered while 1290 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

👉 India tested only 11,16,842 samples on September 15.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 20,432 new cases and 515 deaths. The rising number of deaths in Maharashtra is a big concern.

👉 Uttar Pradesh also reported 100+ single-day COVID deaths for the first time – 113.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 8846 COVID-19 positive cases. Karnataka reported 7576 new COVID-19 cases.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 148,281 samples on September 15.

👉 Bihar conducted 107,492 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 515 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (113), Karnataka (97), Andhra Pradesh (69) and Tamil Nadu (68).