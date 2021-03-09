100-Word Edit: Big Development in West Bengal

It was a day of hectic political activities in West Bengal, which is bracing for the ‘Mother of all Battles’. First, Mamata Banerjee roared in Nandigram where she is pitted against her aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.

Later in the evening, the Election Commission removed West Bengal DGP Virendra and posted IPS P Nirajnayan in his place. A close look on Nirajnayan’s personal Twitter handle, will confirm his soft corner for Right Wing ideology.

With Nirajnayan at the helm, the battle of Bengal will become more interesting in the coming weeks. It would be interesting to see how Mamata reacts to this.