100-Word Edit: Big Development in West Bengal

West Bengal DGP Virendra Removed by EC

By Sagar Satapathy
Election Commission of India
131

It was a day of hectic political activities in West Bengal, which is bracing for the ‘Mother of all Battles’. First, Mamata Banerjee roared in Nandigram where she is pitted against her aide-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Dharmendra sends a Clear Message

100-Word Edit: G-23 Congress with Saffron Touch!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Later in the evening, the Election Commission removed West Bengal DGP Virendra and posted IPS P Nirajnayan in his place. A close look on Nirajnayan’s personal Twitter handle, will confirm his soft corner for Right Wing ideology.

With Nirajnayan at the helm, the battle of Bengal will become more interesting in the coming weeks. It would be interesting to see how Mamata reacts to this.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.