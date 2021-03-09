TNI Evening News Headlines – March 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha born Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Chairman of UN panel of auditors again.

➡️ MOU signed between IDCO Odisha and Indian Oil Corp Ltd in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Paradeep Plastics Park.

➡️ Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi takes charge as Twin City (Bhubaneswar-Cuttack) Police Commissioner.

➡️ Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) declares result of Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) Examination, 2019.

➡️ Odisha Govt initiates measures to contain Forest Fire.

➡️ Narrow escape for more than 25 passengers when a bus they were travelling caught fire in Keonjhar district today.

➡️ 2 OAPF personnel stole drumsticks from a tree of a senior citizen in Cuttack; complaint lodged.

➡️ Odisha Government asks Collectors to restrict gatherings during Maha Shivaratri.

India News

➡️ Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM; submitted resignation to the Governor.

➡️ For Uttarakhand CM post, three names have emerged — Dhan Singh Rawat, the education minister of the state, and Parliament members Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni.

➡️ Election Commission transfers West Bengal DGP Virendra, posts IPS P. Nirajnayan as the new DGP.

➡️ J&K: Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja killed in an encounter by Sopore police.

➡️ Total 10,28,911 Covid 19 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today in India.

➡️ PM Modi releases 11 volumes of manuscripts with commentaries on Bhagavad Gita shlokas.

➡️ Supreme Court stays arrest warrant of BJP Leader Bharati Ghosh.

➡️ Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amidst noisy scenes by opposition over fuel prices.

➡️ Senior BJP leader LK Advani took his first dose of COVID 19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today.

➡️ Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora took his first shot of the COVID19 vaccine in Delhi today.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 9,927 new COVID 19 cases, 12,182 discharges and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19.

World News

➡️ US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin likely to visit India next week.

➡️ Oil prices rise to 20-month high after missile and drone attack targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry on Sunday.

➡️ Japan PM Yoshihide Suga talks to PM Modi, says ‘Concerned’ over change in Status Quo in East, South China Sea.

➡️ Greece mourns over youngest Covid Victim, a 37-Day Baby.