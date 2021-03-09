Jai Odisha salutes ‘Nari Shakti’

TNI Bureau: Jai Odisha started its Shakti initiatives with a vision to empower women and organize them from different spheres of life and bring them together on a single platform where they can collectively fight common issues to womankind.

They believe that for a stronger nation and a strong state, a strong women force is essential. Shakti members have been celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 with great fervor. A host of events were organized in 3 days starting on the 6th and ending on 8th of March.

Following are some excerpts:

1. Basic Life Support Training for Students in Kamala Nehru College — In association with AMRI hospitals, students were trained on live saving techniques in case of trauma.

2. Installation of Sanitary Pad vending machine — One of many automatic sanitary padvending machines was installed at Kamala Nehru College.

3. All Women Blood Donation Drive — Working with Red Cross Society, over 40 women donated blood at Durga Mandap, Saheednagar.

4. All Women Sports Day — Over 180 women re-lived their childhood in play games and competing against each other. Prizes and sweets were distributed.

5. All Women Biker’s Rally — Over 35 women bikers with women sitting behind them drove from Saheed Nagar to Mahila Police Station, carrying messages of women empowerment.

6. Felicitation of Women Police — All the staff of Women Police Station Bhubaneswar were recognized and felicitated for the service and dedication.

7. Flash Mob & Street Play — To spread the word of service of Shakti, a women oriented street play was organized. This was witnessed by all the visitors of Esplanade Mall on the busy Sunday evening.

8. Zumba Training for Traffic Women Police — All the members of the women traffic police force started their morning by swaying to popular music and exercising.

9. Self Defence Training for Women — Women employees of Central Mall were trained in self defence on how to ward off unwanted forwards.

10. Temple Cleaning and Feast — Over 2000 women members of over 50 localities/bastis of Bhubaneswar, organized feast and temple cleaning in their respective localities. They also conducted small games for entertainment.

11. Cultural Programs & Shakti Awards for Women Empowerment — 1st Shakti Awards were given away in various sectors like business, entertainment, sports, education, health,bravery etc..

13 well known luminaries were felicitated who then gave away the awards in their area of specialization to the younger lot. The event ended with lots of songs and dance prepared for the occasion.

Jai Odisha Shakti organized all the events to connect with women from all walks of life and socio economic strata. Speaking about the events, the man behind Jai Odisha, Rudra Narayan Samantaray said that it was high time that women power got its due and no society can progress without the power and blessing of women. Jai Odisha Shakti continues to serve and connect with the women of Odisha.