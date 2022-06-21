100-Word Edit: Battlefield Maharashtra

By Sagar Satapathy
Eknath Shinde Surat Gujarat Shiv Sena
Hotel Le Meridien, Surat where the Rebel Camp is lodged.
Hours after winning 5 out of 10 MLC seats in Maharashtra, BJP has gone all out to trigger a major coup with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde leading the rebellion.

Shinde along with 25-30 MLAs, is in Surat, Gujarat, hinting at an imminent split within Shiv Sena. It came as a major jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, who has failed to keep his flock together.

To avoid anti-defection, Shinde needs 37 MLAs and reports suggest that he may get that number with BJP leaving no stones unturned to achieve it. If not, there could be mass resignations in the Sena camp.

