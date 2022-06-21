Morning News Insight – June 21, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 53 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 292.

🔹 Odisha Weather Updates: Heavy r ainfall, thunderstorm likely in districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khurda, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri today.

🔹 Odisha celebrates International Yoga Day, 3 Union Ministers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bishweswar Tudu, Mahendra Pandey and take part in celebrations. 🔹 The Higher Education Department (DHE), Odisha releases dateline for Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2022) and PG e-admission; last date for applying online CAF is July 12,2022.

🔹 India reports 9,923 fresh cases, 7,293 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 79,313.

🔹 Kerala reports 2609 fresh Covid-19 cases, Mumbai 1310 and Delhi 1060.

🔹 PM Narendra Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations. Indian Armed Forces celebrate yoga at high altitude points.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: All 5 BJP Candidates won. NCP 2, Shiv Sena 2, Congress 1. Congress, Shiv Sena MLAs cross voted.

🔹 Buzz: Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly in Surat with 11 supporting MLAs. Power Game in Maharashtra.

🔹 After being questioned for 42 hours in 4 days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the ED investigation again today.

🔹 Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli arrested on corruption charges.