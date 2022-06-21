Odisha CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Rome

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday started his Rome visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome.
On this occasion, Patnaik said that he is inspired by the ideals and principles of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.
In 2018, during the first meeting of the National Committee for commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Patnaik had proposed that the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhi ji on his 150th anniversary was to include the unique Indian ideal of Ahimsa, of non-violence, in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Patnaik at that time also quoted Mahatma Gandhi that there can be no progress without peace.
In 2019, Patnaik had unveiled the Gandhi Ji’s talisman in the Lok Seva Bhawan, saying that the Talisman will inspire all to work selflessly for the cause of the poorest of the poor.
On Monday, the CM met India’s Ambassador to Italy, Neena Malhotra after reaching Rome as part of his 11-day foreign trip.
In Rome, Patnaik will attend a function of the World Food Programme (WFP) and share transformative initiatives of Odisha in the field of food security and disaster management.
