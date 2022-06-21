Odisha CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Rome

On this occasion, Patnaik said that he is inspired by the ideals and principles of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

In 2018, during the first meeting of the National Committee for commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Patnaik had proposed that the greatest tribute India could pay Gandhi ji on his 150th anniversary was to include the unique Indian ideal of Ahimsa, of non-violence, in the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Patnaik at that time also quoted Mahatma Gandhi that there can be no progress without peace.