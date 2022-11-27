100-Word Edit: Ashwini Vaishnaw challenges Odisha Govt

By Sagar Satapathy
Ashwini Vaishnaw Padampur Bypoll Odisha

He joined the political campaign trail for the first time, but went aggressive and threw open challenge to the Odisha Government. While accusing senior leader Prasanna Acharya and Minister Tukuni Sahu of lying, Vaishnaw roared in Paikamal Block on Padampar Assembly Constituency today.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Tears of Joranda Mahima Gadi

100-Word Edit: Koshal State Demand gains Momentum

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Provide the land for Bargarh-Nuapada railway line tomorrow. We will start project work the next day,” said Vaishnaw, putting the ball in BJD Government’s court.

Ashwini Vaishnaw was unsparing and came down heavily on the Odisha Government on other issues too. It was a rare attack by him, which was appreciated by the BJP leaders and karyakartas.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.