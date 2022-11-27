China sees record surge of COVID cases for 4th day in a Row

TNI Bureau: The National Health Commission said on Sunday that China reported 39,791 new Covid-19 infections on November 26—its fourth consecutive daily record—of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic.

On Sunday, another death caused by the Covid illness was announced, bringing the total to 5,233. A day earlier, 35,183 additional cases had been reported in the nation.

Beijing, the capital of China, and other large cities are still having difficulty controlling outbreaks as cases increase, with Chongqing and Guangzhou reporting the majority of new cases.

Local government data showed that local cases in Beijing increased sharply, increasing 66% to 4,307 instances from 2,595 the day before. The majority of Beijing’s citizens have already been warned to stay inside their enclosures, some of which are fenced in. Students in lower grades have been sent to online classes after many university campuses were shut down.

Public outrage over China’s Covid policy was sparked by a fire in an apartment building in the Xinjiang region of northwest China that claimed 10 lives. At the same time, Beijing is under fire for its strict anti-infection regulations. At midnight, a sizable crowd of protesters congregated on Urumqi Road, carrying candles and flowers. Chants of “end the lockdown” were made by protesters.

China’s strict “zero-Covid” policy, which calls for lockdowns, widespread testing, and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus, has come under repeated pressure from officials in recent days. The policy continues to have a detrimental effect on the economy of the nation and has drastically changed lives in many Chinese cities.