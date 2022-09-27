100-Word Edit: Ashok Gehlot – Fall from Grace


He enjoyed full trust of the Gandhi Family which considered him as the right choice to take over the reins of Congress at the national level and use his skills, experience and expertise to galvanise the party in the run up to 2024 polls.

But, the rebellion in Rajasthan Congress embarrassed Sonia and Rahul, nullified the gains received from Bharat Jodo Yatra and put the party on a back foot. Gehlot has been held responsible for this attempted coup.

In all probability, Gehlot has been ruled out from Congress President’s race and remains doubtful to lead in 2013 assembly polls.

